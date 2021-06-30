State lawmakers weren't required to allow the public to attend legislative sessions in person during the coronavirus pandemic because of ambiguity in the state constitution, the New Mexico Supreme Court said in an opinion released Wednesday.
Republican lawmakers argued rule changes preventing in-person attendance deprived citizens of their constitutional right to participate in the legislative process.
But the court ruled the Legislature could bar the public from entering the Roundhouse while lawmakers were in session to curb the spread of the virus.
The public was allowed to watch floor debates online and testify at committee hearings via video chat.
While other states such as New York and Wisconsin have clear language in their constitution that mandates the public be allowed to attend hearings in person, New Mexico's constitution is less clear on the issue.
"There is simply no clear or explicit constitutional mandate to be found in the public sessions provision that would justify" nullifying the attendance restrictions, then-Justice Judith K. Nakamura wrote in the majority opinion.
The court announced its decision last year after hearing oral arguments, but the details of its legal reasoning weren't released until Wednesday when it issued its opinion.
In addition to Nakamura, who has since retired, Chief Justice Michael E. Vigil and Justice Barbara J. Vigil sided with the Legislative Council, which imposed the attendance restrictions.
Justices C. Shannon Bacon and David K. Thomson wrote a dissenting opinion saying the state constitution "limits the Legislature's authority to exclude the public from individually attending the sessions in person."
Yet they also wrote that "based on the facts of this case, online or virtual access exceeds the constitutional minimum required" for hearings to "be public."
