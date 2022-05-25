The state Supreme Court on Wednesday found attorney Victor Marshall in contempt of court and fined him $2,000 after justices said his behavior during a hearing was “aggressive and outrageous.”
The decision, issued by Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon, came after Marshall — whose law license was suspended by the court earlier this year — argued he was entitled to represent himself.
Wednesday’s hearing centered on whether Marshall should be held in contempt following a January state Supreme Court ruling to indefinitely suspend his license to practice law. The court found he had violated the judicial Code of Conduct, in part by defaming a judge in a legal dispute over San Juan River water.
In a March 1 motion to find cause for contempt of court, Anne Taylor, chief disciplinary counsel for the the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court, questioned whether Marshall had sent notice to his clients and courts in which he was litigating cases that his license had been suspended.
Taylor also said there was evidence he had asked courts to temporarily halt some proceedings he may have been involved with, which constituted practicing law.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Bacon said Marshall could comment and answer questions — but only if he agreed to be sworn in as a witness.
“Your presentation to the court will be made under oath because you are not currently a licensed lawyer,” she told Marshall, who was represented by Albuquerque attorney Jeff Baker.
Marshall asked if that meant he would be subject to cross-examination or rebuttal. Bacon said no, but he still expressed concerns.
Bacon said, “If you want to say anything at all, it needs to be done under oath.”
Marshall then asked Bacon to adjourn the hearing and said he would take the case to federal court. Bacon called a recess.
After the five justices returned a few minutes later, Bacon called Marshall’s behavior “disruptive” and said she had asked the court’s technical crew to mute him during the rest of the virtual hearing.
Bacon asked Baker if he wanted to continue speaking on behalf of Marshall, but Baker said he was in an “awkward position” because his client did not want him to proceed.
The chief justice again called a recess. When she returned, she ruled Marshall was in contempt.
Along with the $2,000 fee, to be paid to the Client Protection Fund of the State Bar of New Mexico within 10 business days, Bacon said all court documents Marshall had filed on his own behalf should be stricken from the record because he no longer has a license to practice law.
The documents include Marshall’s response to the contempt charge, in which he alleges it was an effort to deny him access to federal court actions in the San Juan dispute and his request to the Supreme Court to disqualify Bacon from participating in his hearing because she once represented former Gov. Bill Richardson in the water case.
Marshall argued state law prohibits her from participating in any aspect of the water litigation.
Marshall, who has conducted legal work in the past for The New Mexican, said in a voicemail message he had no comment on the court’s decision.
Jane Gagne, with the Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Board, wrote in an email, “The Court’s ruling is sound and appropriate.”
She wrote in a followup email Marshall’s license suspension will have an additional six months added on as a result of Wednesday’s ruling. “He would have to petition for reinstatement at the end of his suspension period and would not be reinstated until and unless the Court grants his petition,” she wrote.
The decision comes about four months after the state Supreme Court suspended Marshall’s law license.
He had argued a 2013 settlement in the San Juan River case — which awarded more than 600,000 acre-feet of water to the Navajo Nation — should be set aside because now-retired Judge James Wechsler failed to disclose he had once worked for the Navajo Nation before approving the deal.
Wechsler did not work for the Navajo Nation but for a nonprofit legal aid organization called DNA in the 1970s, according to information provided by the Administrative Office of the Courts.
The state Supreme Court, in its January action to suspend Marshall’s license, said he had suggested Wechsler intentionally hid his relationship with the Navajo Nation and “fixed” the case in favor of his former clients.