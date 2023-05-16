State law clearly defines driving with a blood alcohol levels of 0.08 or above illegal, and police have tools designed to measure those markers in the battle against DWI.
The same is not true for cannabis, making it more difficult for law enforcement to determine whether someone is driving under the influence of marijuana to an illegal extent.
The state Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday from an appellate public defender representing a Bernalillo County woman who says certain officer testimony regarding her performance on field sobriety tests designed to detect alcohol impairment should not have been admitted as evidence she was driving under the influence of marijuana.
Nina Luna, 24, was convicted of driving under the influence and speeding in 2018 after a state police officer pulled her over at the Big I in Albuquerque.
The officer wrote in his report Luna's eyes were red and watery and she had slurred speech. He detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from inside her vehicle.
She admitted having smoked "a bowl" of marijuana several hours before driving and denied having consumed any alcohol. The officer still subjected her to field sobriety tests designed to confirm alcohol impairment and arrested her after she performed poorly on some of them.
Her attorney argued to the Bernalillo County Metro Court the officer's testimony should be suppressed, in part because he was not a certified drug-recognition expert.
Her motion was denied in Metro Court and the state District Court upheld her conviction, determining "a reasonable fact-finder could conclude … [Luna] was influenced by drugs to such a degree that she could not safely operate a motor vehicle."
The state Court of Appeals affirmed the District Court's ruling in 2021.
"Administration of field sobriety tests is a reasonable part of an investigation where the officer has reasonable suspicion the person was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs … defendant has not convinced us expert testimony from a drug recognition expert was required," Court of Appeals Judge J. Miles Hanisee wrote.
The state Supreme Court agreed in December to review the case and peppered Luna's appellate attorney Luz Valverde with questions during oral arguments Tuesday.
"What about a circumstance like here, where there's overwhelming compelling evidence … a person was impaired?" Justice David Thomson asked.
"I would disagree … that the evidence was overwhelming," Valverde replied, "especially in light of recent studies that show that impairment is so hard to determine based on [field sobriety tests]."
Velarde argued officers should be allowed to testify about their observations as laypeople, but should not be allowed to make statements indicating a person passed or failed a certain test or connect things such as pupil size to marijuana impairment without specific training.
Assistant Attorney General Meryl Francolini argued against the court making a ruling that would disqualify officers from being allowed to testify about field sobriety tests or make assessments of impairment due to a lack of training.
She added the state Court of Appeals ruling borrowed logic from a Florida case in which an appeals court said field sobriety tests — even in drug cases — are "easily understood tests that a layperson can observe and identify signs of impairment."
"The officer did not need to be a [drug recognition expert] to give the testimony in this case, and any holding to the contrary I think would have pretty dire consequences in the trial courts," Francolini said. "If this court were to hold that a nontrained officer [in drug recognition] is just totally unqualified to connect signs of impairment to a drug, when he knows what the drug is because he smelled it and the defendant told him that she used it, that's a slippery slope."
Following Tuesday's arguments, Valverde wrote in an email sent by a spokeswoman the case is "more about how police should testify in court than it is about how they investigate suspected intoxicated drivers.
"New Mexico has special Drug Recognition Expert officers who are specially trained in spotting drug impaired drivers … they are the ones who are best suited to testify about drug impairment based on specialized training, not field officers using alcohol impairment tests," she wrote.
The court did not immediately issue a ruling following arguments. Its decision could start to form a framework for an area of law not clearly defined since adult use of cannabis was legalized.