State law clearly defines driving with a blood alcohol levels of 0.08 or above illegal, and police have tools designed to measure those markers in the battle against DWI.

The same is not true for cannabis, making it more difficult for law enforcement to determine whether someone is driving under the influence of marijuana to an illegal extent.

The state Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday from an appellate public defender representing a Bernalillo County woman who says certain officer testimony regarding her performance on field sobriety tests designed to detect alcohol impairment should not have been admitted as evidence she was driving under the influence of marijuana.

Recommended for you