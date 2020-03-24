The New Mexico Supreme Court has issued an order temporarily halting evictions for those unable to pay their rent.
“New Mexicans are struggling financially as workplaces close because of the public health emergency,” Chief Justice Judith K. Nakamura said in an email statement Tuesday.
“The Court’s order will provide temporary relief for families and individuals facing the possibly of losing their housing at a time when the governor and public health officials have ordered New Mexicans to remain at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The order is open-ended, directing judges presiding over eviction cases to stay the execution of eviction orders until the Supreme Court's order is amended or withdrawn.
According to the written order, which is available on the court's website, nmcourts.gov, renters will be required to present evidence to the court of their inability to pay their rent.
The order does not apply to mortgage payments.
WHAT A CROCK, PAY ME NOW OR PAY ME LATER, I BET PEOPLE WILL PURPOSELY NOT PAY , FOR US THAT MEET OUR OBLIGATIONS I GET WE WILL HAVE TO SUPPORT THE REST
