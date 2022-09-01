The New Mexico Supreme Court issued a written opinion Thursday explaining its March ruling against landowners seeking to block public access to streams too shallow for boating that flow across their properties.

The high court stated in a concise opinion people have the constitutional right to wade in streams on private property even though the beds beneath the water belong to the landowner.

The decision, made from the bench in March, dissolved a rule the State Game Commission enacted under former Gov. Susana Martinez that enabled property owners to request certification to install barriers and "no trespassing" signs across the water.

