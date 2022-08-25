The New Mexico Supreme Court has unanimously upheld a lower court ruling that dismissed a lawsuit that sought to release many of the state's prison inmates due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The court held that the plaintiffs — eight inmates, the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico — hadn't met the "exhaustion" requirement, which means plaintiffs need to exhaust the administrative remedies that are available to them before suing. None of the eight named inmates, the court noted, had filed administrative grievances with the New Mexico Corrections Department before filing suit.
"We hold that to satisfy the habeas corpus exhaustion requirement … for an entire plaintiff class, one or more named class members must exhaust administrative remedies for each claim," Justice Michael Vigil wrote for the majority. "Because Plaintiffs do not allege that the Named Plaintiffs exhausted or sought to exhaust NMCD’s internal grievance procedures, nor do they allege facts sufficient to show exhaustion would be futile, the district court correctly dismissed the amended complaint."
The plaintiffs sued Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and prison officials in August 2020, arguing the state allowed COVID-19 to run "rampant in New Mexico's prisons" by refusing to enforce safety rules such as mask-wearing by staff, social distancing and quarantining sick inmates. The suit called for the early release of many inmates, such as nonviolent offenders and people being held on parole or probation violations, as well as forcing the state to enforce rules such as a mask mandate for prison staff.
The case was dismissed from First District Court initially, with the judge citing the fact the inmates had not gone through the grievance process before petitioning for a writ of habeas corpus. The plaintiffs appealed, and the state Court of Appeals referred it to the Supreme Court, which affirmed the lower court's ruling Thursday.