The state Supreme Court has declined a request from inmate medical care provider Corizon to review two lower court decisions which said private entities that contract with public bodies must comply with New Mexico's open records law.
“This ruling makes it very clear that third-party government contractors performing a public function on behalf of state, county or local agencies must open their records to public inspection – no exceptions,” Melanie J. Majors, New Mexico Foundation for Open Government executive director said in a statement Monday.
Corizon, the largest provider of inmate health care in the nation, until 2016 held a $37.5 million annual contract with the state to treat inmates in New Mexico prisons. In the nine years it held the contract, it paid out about $4.5 million to inmates who alleged wrongdoing.
The bulk of those payouts were associated with out-of-court-settlements.
State District Judge Raymond Ortiz ruled in 2017 that Corizon Health should pay legal fees the The Santa Fe New Mexican, Albuquerque Journal and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government incurred litigating the issue after the company refused to release the settlements, claiming its contract allowed it to keep those deals secret.
The newspapers and the transparency group had sued Corizon over its refusal to release the settlements, contending the company and the state Corrections Department couldn't dodge New Mexico's public records law through contract provisions.
Corizon appealed Ortiz's ruling to the state Court of Appeals, which upheld the judge's ruling in September. That prompted Corizon to ask the state Supreme Court to review the lower court decisions.
Centurion Managed Care — another inmate medical care giant which held the state's medical care contract from 2016 until a few months ago — filed an amicus brief in the case urging the Supreme Court to strike down the earlier rulings.
Both Corizon and Centurion have recently denied The New Mexican's requests for settlement documents, claiming as private entities they aren't subject to the state Inspection of Public Record's Act and citing the pending request for review from the state Supreme Court.
Plaintiffs attorney Daniel Yohalem said Ortiz had ordered Corizon to pay about $37,000 in legal fees and costs related to the first case. Yohalem said he plans to petition the appellate court to order the medical provider to pay about $50,000 more to cover the cost of litigating the appeals.
A spokesperson for Corizon said in an email Thursday: "It’s our understanding that the Court of Appeals will issue its instructions to the District Court regarding this matter within 2-4 weeks. While we await those instructions, we continue to evaluate our options for next steps in this case."
The state Corrections Department recently awarded a new inmate medical care contract — worth about $246 million over the next four years — to Wexford Health Sources. As with previous providers, the contract obligates Wexford to handle any lawsuits filed by inmates over complaints about medical care.
In the past, medical care providers have interpreted that obligation to mean they have the right to keep confidential whatever settlements they make with inmates, something prisoner advocates say makes it harder to hold companies accountable for the quality of health care they provide.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Corrections Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero have both said they support transparency when it comes to the settlements but the Corrections Department's recent contract with Wexford maintained the status quo.
When asked recently why the Corrections Department had not included a provision in the new contract regarding settlement transparency, a spokesman for the department said the medical care vendors they've dealt with have not been amenable to the change.
