New Mexico Supreme Court
New Mexico Supreme Court Commission on Equity and Justice holds first meeting
Attorney O. Nathanael Banks moved to New Mexico from Chicago nine years ago to take a job as a public defender in the Fifth Judicial District, which serves three counties in the state's southeast corner.
The first time he went to the court in Roswell, Banks who is African American, said Friday, he was "completely shocked" not to see even one Black face among the photographs of judges in the courthouse.
"Literally, they were all just white men," he said, with the exception of one Hispanic judge.
When he entered a magistrate courtroom, Banks said, he got a "shockingly racist response."
The courtroom was packed and buzzing with conversation, he said, but when a fellow lawyer led him across the barrier between the public gallery and the bench to introduce him to the judge, "The whole room went crickets."
"I was the first African American male attorney I think that had ever worked in that area," he said Friday during the first public meeting of the New Mexico Supreme Court Justice and Equity Commission. "... It was just me, myself and I."
The Supreme Court established the commission to study issues related to bias and inequities in the state’s justice system and promote diversity among judges and judicial employees in the wake of last summer's social unrest, according to slides presented by chairwoman Torri Jacobus, who also heads Albuquerque's Office of Civil Rights.
Nearly a decade later, Banks — now the managing attorney for the Public Defender's Office in Carlsbad — said not much has changed, adding there is now one other Black attorney in the region, one he hired.
"We want people to feel comfortable coming into the courthouse," Banks said during the virtual meeting, which was broadcast on the court's YouTube channel. "When they don't see anyone that looks like them, that's gonna be an issue and we need to address that. We have a whole lot of work to do across this state."
State Supreme Court Justice Shannon Bacon said Friday she's familiar with the "the wall of white guys" that often is the first thing people see when they enter most courthouses in New Mexico, referring to old black-and-white pictures of judges.
Bacon said that while sitting on judicial nominating commissions, which review applicants for judicial appointments, she's personally witnessed "overt racism and and sexism from the panel directed towards applicants."
Bacon said she found the experience "shocking and unacceptable."
"There is a lot of work to be done here," she said. "We have to address our own stuff first before we can examine anybody else's."
The commission has 19 voting members by order of the state Supreme Court, including representatives from the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals, three district court judges, a tribal courts judge, a magistrate judge, a member of the Legislature and attorneys.
Members from other groups, including the New Mexico LGBTQ Bar Association, the New Mexico Black Lawyers Association, and the New Mexico Women's Bar Association have been encouraged to participate as non-voting members.
Seventy-two people participated in Friday's virtual meeting. Fewer than a dozen nonparticipants observed online.
Jacobus said in an interview following the meeting it may be difficult to get some of the state's judges to admit bias and inequity exists within the judiciary.
"Some people just don't see it if it doesn't impact them, and they lack the imagination to see that it impacts other people," she said. "Others do see it but would rather not discuss it because they feel if they don't discuss it maybe it will go away."
But she said she's ready to do the difficult work, and the group plans to present information to judicial members in settings they can't avoid.
For example, one of the group's first goals is to refine presentations it will make during an annual judicial conclave in September, which is mandatory for all judges to attend.
Administrative Office of the Court spokesman Barry Massey said in an email Friday the commission is scheduled to meet from 9 a.m. to noon on March 26, May 28, Aug. 27 and October 29.
Massey said the commission is working on developing a "public-facing site" at which people can access the group's meeting materials and agendas.
Phaedra Haywood
Courts Reporter
