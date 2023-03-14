The New Mexico Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision Tuesday clarifying the legal standard for determining when an attorney violates ethical rules by making untrue statements about a judge's integrity.

The decision arose from disciplinary proceedings against Albuquerque attorney Victor Marshall, who made statements — in court documents and a subsequent news release — questioning now-retired Judge James Wechsler's suitability to preside over a decadeslong water rights dispute in the San Juan River basin.

In its decision, the court called Marshall's statements "replete with attacks on Judge Wechsler's integrity and candor" and provided additional reasoning behind its January 2022 decision from the bench to suspend Marshall from practicing law for at least 18 months.