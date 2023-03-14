The New Mexico Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision Tuesday clarifying the legal standard for determining when an attorney violates ethical rules by making untrue statements about a judge's integrity.
The decision arose from disciplinary proceedings against Albuquerque attorney Victor Marshall, who made statements — in court documents and a subsequent news release — questioning now-retired Judge James Wechsler's suitability to preside over a decadeslong water rights dispute in the San Juan River basin.
In its decision, the court called Marshall's statements "replete with attacks on Judge Wechsler's integrity and candor" and provided additional reasoning behind its January 2022 decision from the bench to suspend Marshall from practicing law for at least 18 months.
Marshall did not respond to requests for comment on the decision. Prior to this suspension, Marshall practiced law for more than 45 years, including conducting previous legal work for The New Mexican.
In their day-to-day practice, New Mexico lawyers are expected to follow rules of professional conduct. Among other things, they prohibit attorneys from bringing or defending proceedings without any basis in fact; making untrue and defamatory statements about judges and other judicial officers; or engaging in conduct that harms the administration of justice.
At the center of the court's decision was a 2018 motion Marshall made requesting the settlement in a water rights dispute, which awarded more than 600,000 acre-feet of water in the San Juan Basin to the Navajo Nation. Marshall asked the settlement to be overturned because, he claimed, Wechsler failed to disclose he had once worked for the Navajo Nation before approving the 2013 deal.
In the motion, Marshall alleged Wechsler had "one-way bias" in favor of the Navajo Nation.
However, Wechsler didn't work for the Navajo Nation; he worked for a nonprofit legal aid organization called DNA People’s Legal Services in the 1970s, court records indicate. The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court, which investigates ethical misconduct complaints involving attorneys, found no "clear or convincing evidence" DNA acted as the law firm for the Navajo Nation in any matter, according to a news release from the Administrative Office of the Courts.
In the motion, Marshall made statements about a judge's qualifications and integrity "in the absence of an objectively reasonable factual basis," which is the standard for violating a rule of professional conduct, the court determined.
The court also found Marshall's behavior undermined public trust in the judicial system.
"Our judicial system depends on the public’s confidence in its fairness and authority," the court said in its decision Tuesday. "It cannot function if the public is misled to believe that judicial officers lack the necessary integrity or qualifications to perform their duties."
As a result, Marshall's suspension will stand, the court determined. He can seek reinstatement after completing at least four hours of continuing legal education about ethics, passing an exam on legal ethics and professional standards and serving the mandatory portion of his suspension — a term that began when the suspension was imposed in January 2022.