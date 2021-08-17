An attorney for the state Supreme Court Disciplinary Board again rejected a claim that the New Mexico attorney general and Albuquerque lawyer Marcus Rael had a conflict of interest in a proposed merger between Public Service Company of New Mexico and two out-of-state firms.
Jane Gagne, assistant disciplinary counsel for the board, was asked by New Energy Economy's Mariel Nanasi to review her original finding that Attorney General Hector Balderas and Rael had no conflict. Gagne performed the review last week and reiterated her initial ruling.
Nanasi had complained that when Rael was paid $400 an hour to work for Iberdrola of Spain in the merger proposal, Rael's friendship with Balderas and his numerous contracts with the Attorney General's Office constituted a conflict of interest.
A hearing examiner with the state Public Regulation Commission had found there was a conflict and ordered Rael to stop working for Iberdrola. Gagne said Rael has done so.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.