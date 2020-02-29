Bet you don’t think much about the state Office of the Superintendent of Insurance.
Yet most people who work, or have a home, car or insurance policy are affected by what happens at a state agency that regulates all things insurance — from licensing brokers and agents to writing the insurance rules to fielding consumer grievances.
In just its sixth year as a free-standing state agency, the office — or OSI — is under new management after Russell Toal replaced longtime Superintendent John Franchini on Jan. 1.
A longtime insurance expert, whose résumé includes government stints in Georgia and New Mexico, Toal said fielding consumer issues had not been robust since the office became an independent agency in 2014.
But that, he said, will change.
“One of the things I want to beef up is looking at consumer concerns,” Toal said. “We need to be more user-friendly than we are. I want us to be a whole lot more forward facing. I want to have more public education and outreach. We need to let people know what we can do for them.”
The OSI oversees the obvious categories: home, life, car, health and renter insurance. But there is a bewildering array of other policies, such as prepaid funeral insurance and insurance on credit cards or appliances.
The office is charged with investigating fraud on both sides: brokers/agents and customers. Toal said there is more consumer fraud, such as people falsely claiming a car was stolen, than fraud committed by agents.
Either way, he said, “The office stays busy.”
Toal became superintendent after a one-year stint as deputy secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department and three years as deputy director and enterprise business manager for New Mexico’s Medicaid program.
Initally, his plan was to retire in Santa Fe with his wife, Beth McGown. Toal, 68, had spent his career since the mid-1970s in Georgia after earning a master’s degree in public health, health policy and administration from the University of North Carolina.
He describes his alma mater as “a funnel to Atlanta,” where the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are headquartered and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and U.S. Environment Protection Agency have a major presence. He twice ran the Medicaid program in Georgia.
Over the decades he also served as the first president of the Georgia Cancer Coalition and first commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Health, which included Medicaid and the state health benefit plan for state employees and school personnel. Toal was also the first president and CEO of Georgia1st, a statewide physician and hospital network owned and directed by network providers.
He and his wife had bought a house in Santa Fe in 2010. They had visited New Mexico for many years, as McGown’s two sisters went to the University of New Mexico and stayed in the state. McGown’s parents retired to New Mexico as well.
Their retirement move came on Memorial Day weekend in 2014. But instead of retiring, Toal had been recruited to serve as deputy director of the Medical Assistance Division within the New Mexico Human Services Department. He knew then-Director Julie Weinberg from national meetings they attended, and the departing deputy director had worked for him in Georgia many years earlier.
Frustrations with former Gov. Susana Martinez’s administration led Toal to go into private consulting in 2017, only to return to the Human Services Department as part of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham‘s transition team. He was surprised by the offer to become deputy director of Human Services, a post he held through 2019.
Now he plans to push back retirement at least another four years, the length of his term as superintendent of insurance.
“When you are faced with this opportunity to make a difference, you have to grab it,” Toal said. “I find this work exciting and more important, rewarding.”
A state insurance nominating committee selected Toal from a field of 11 candidates, though three withdrew, including Franchini, who decided to retire.
Toal impressed the committee with his background in insurance, Medicaid, high-level management in Georgia and also the past five years in and out of New Mexico government, committee chairwoman Diane Denish said.
“He’s a very good outreach person,” said Denish, a former New Mexico lieutenant governor. “He’s very responsive. That’s a huge plus in government these days.”
Toal has his visions for the office, which has about 90 employees, but acknowledges the uncertainties with the Affordable Care Act are the driver.
“A lot will depend on what happens with the ACA,” he said.
