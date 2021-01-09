The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department is facing a second lawsuit over its handling of a case involving four children who became the subject of a nationwide search after the state returned them to their allegedly abusive parents.
A former and current employee filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the agency in state District Court in November, and their attorney, Benjamin Gubernick, filed a lawsuit on behalf of the children — via their court-appointed guardians — Dec. 23 in U.S. District Court.
The federal lawsuit accuses Patricia Garza — a supervisor at the state agency's Hobbs office — and various unnamed "John and Jane Doe Defendants [who] are CYFD employees or agents, of violating the children's civil rights by failing to protect them from their parents."
It also accuses CYFD Secretary Brian Blalock of participating in applying pressure to an employee who was handling the case.
The complaints are tied to a case that began in 2019, when Hobbs police encountered Andrei Christian Ducila, 25, and Luiza Badea, 22, panhandling outside a Walmart with their four children, ranging in age from 3 weeks to 4 years old.
The police determined the children weren't being well cared for and charged the parents with child abuse. Children, Youth and Families took custody of the children, but later returned them to their parents on a trial basis.
When a CYFD caseworker visited the family’s apartment in Hobbs on May 2, the family had disappeared, a police report said.
According to local and national news reports, New Mexico officials received a call in October from police in North Carolina, saying officers there also were seeking Ducila and Badea because they were suspected of leaving one of their children — a girl around 2 years old — at a hospital with head injuries that left her permanently blind.
The U.S. Marshals Office located the couple and three of their children in Houston in November, according to news reports.
They are being held without bond in the Lea County Detention Center in Lovington.
Gubernick's first lawsuit — filed on behalf of CYFD employee Kelly Mazy and former employee Ivy Woodward — was initially filed under seal at the request of the state agency. It argued the details of the case should be kept confidential because of laws governing child welfare cases.
A heavily redacted version of that complaint was unsealed Dec. 22.
Both complaints allege CYFD officials returned the children to their parents despite knowing their parents were unfit in an effort to avoid having to deal with the case and obstructed the initial investigation into the family's disappearance, slowing law enforcement's search for the missing children.
According to the federal complaint, Woodward supervised the family's initial visits, observed that the parents were "plainly incapable" of caring for the children and documented this "unfitness" in reports she submitted to her superiors at CYFD.
The complaint says Garza and others at the department pushed for the children to be returned to their parents "despite having actual knowledge" that doing so "would create substantial risk to the children's health, safety and wellbeing."
"After the family went missing," the complaint says, "CYFD actively hindered law enforcement’s efforts to locate Plaintiffs. CYFD prevented the Hobbs Police Department from issuing an Amber Alert by insisting Plaintiffs were not in any danger. CYFD also refused to report Plaintiffs missing, and initially blocked the District Attorney from pressing charges by claiming that CYFD’s custodial rights were not being interfered with. CYFD also withheld documents from Hobbs Police Department investigators that could have allowed the family’s whereabouts to be ascertained."
Gubernick's complaint in state court on behalf of Woodward and Ivy says after the children went missing the employees were pressured to testify about the case in a way that would cast the department in a favorable light.
The exact allegations aren't clear because substantial portions of the complaint are redacted.
"Woodward received a call from Brian Blalock," the lawsuit says, and he "chastised her for not representing CYFD in a favorable light in the community."
Both lawsuits seek damages from the state. One seeks an award on behalf of the four children, saying the state violated their civil rights by not protecting them from their parents. The other seeks compensation for Woodward and Mazy, who say they were retaliated against for their advocacy on the part of the children.
Privacy laws prevent the agency from commenting on the specifics of the case, CYFD spokesman Cliff Gilmore said in an email Friday.
"We are committed to being fully transparent and accountable to the public — while at the same time protecting the safety and rights of children and families," Gilmore said. "However, because federal and state laws designed to protect children’s safety and privacy prohibit the public release of information about such cases, it is common for people to form strong personal opinions based on incomplete — and sometimes selectively disclosed — information. This can lead to situations in which some people or organizations develop a version of a story that is inaccurate while leaving CYFD unable to correct the record."
