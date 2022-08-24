When Celina Saiz arrived from California to attend the University of New Mexico, she paid out-of-state tuition for a few semesters, which meant a higher loan repayment.

She then had to take out a private loan to afford to live in Lobo Village on the university campus. After graduation, she went to law school in Florida, which required more financial aid. Altogether, her schooling resulted in $170,000 in debt.

Saiz, 27, tried to consolidate her debt, but because she had a mix of federal and private loans, she was unable to. She wants to raise a family but doesn’t believe that’s an option.

