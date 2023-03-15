TAOS — The New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission has approved another cloud seeding project by a Texas-based company that seeks to increase precipitation across the eastern third of the state, with commissioners adding the caveat the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire burn scar be excluded from the project area due to risk of flooding.

The new application from Seeding Operations & Atmospheric Research, like its 2021 application, was sponsored by the Roosevelt Soil and Water Conservation District. The document states the weather modification would be conducted between April 1 and Oct. 31 over the counties of Chaves, Colfax, Curry, DeBaca, Eddy, Guadalupe, Harding, Lea, Lincoln, Mora, Otero, Quay, Roosevelt, San Miguel and Union.

After 23 people submitted comments in opposition to the project, the Weather Control Committee of the Interstate Stream Commission recommended approval of the application but only after it was amended to exclude Mora and San Miguel counties.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.