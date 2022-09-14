A little over a year after a legislative report said New Mexico needed 6,223 more registered nurses to meet the demand of hospitals and patients, lawmakers on one legislative committee received a disheartening update on the staff shortage crisis.
New Mexico still needs at least 6,000 nurses to fill employment gaps in the state's nearly 50 hospitals as nurses continue to deal with pandemic burnout, abuse from patients and other issues that make them want to retire early or find jobs in other professions, health care professionals and advocates said Wednesday.
"Nurses are leaving the profession," nursing lobbyist Linda Siegle told members of the interim Health and Human Services Committee.
"If you don't have nurses, you can't have a hospital," she added.
And, she said, the number or nurses needed may be higher than 6,000, based on a search of open nursing positions in the state in May of this year, Siegle said. That figure was close to 9,000.
"So we know we still have a crisis," she said.
Siegle and others who testified before the committee suggested measures that could address the staffing shortage problem, most of which are tied to more support for the state's nursing schools.
Among those proposals: Provide financial support to nursing schools to help them expand programs and recruit and graduate more nurses, ensure faculty members in those schools are paid equitable market-level salaries, and forgive student debt among those graduates.
Another idea, pitched by Pamela Blackwell, director of government relations and communications for the New Mexico Hospital Association, is to change the state's nursing licensure regulations to give military veterans with health care experience some learning credit to make it easier for them to become nurses in the state.
"Military veterans in New Mexico generally have to go all the way through schooling, which is a barrier," Blackwell said. "But if we can bring them in with workforce credit it can help" decrease vacancy rates faster, she said.
The pandemic itself took a toll on many nurses in terms of their resolve and stamina, said Tim Johnson, chief operating officer for Presbyterian Healthcare Services in the state. He said there are many instances of nurses leaving the profession who "hung on, the first 12 to 18 months, they were incredible."
But, he added, "everybody has a breaking point. We've seen turnover increase greatly in the last six months. People said, 'OK, I got you through it, and now I need to go take care of me.' ”
Adding to the problem, he said, is that in some cases patients are taking their frustrations brought on by the pandemic out on those health care professionals, "hurting our nurses, kicking, abusing, sexually abusing, angry."
He said the days of people respecting those nurses "are long gone."
Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe, said the situation is "getting worse and worse. No wonder nurses don't want to serve."
The Legislature appropriated $15 million in this year's operating budget to help the state's 17 nursing colleges — which Siegle said those schools applied for and used — but Siegle said more will be needed.
She said health care advocates will once again push for funding for those colleges to expand programming and teach more students in the 2023 legislative session, scheduled to begin in mid-January. She said she could not provide an estimate on that request yet.
Earlier this year the Legislature passed House Bill 191, which will streamline the process for licensed out-of-state health care workers — including nurses — to obtain a license in New Mexico within 30 days. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed it into law in March.