A little over a year after a legislative report said New Mexico needed 6,223 more registered nurses to meet the demand of hospitals and patients, lawmakers on one legislative committee received a disheartening update on the staff shortage crisis. 

New Mexico still needs at least 6,000 nurses to fill employment gaps in the state's nearly 50 hospitals as nurses continue to deal with pandemic burnout, abuse from patients and other issues that make them want to retire early or find jobs in other professions, health care professionals and advocates said Wednesday.

"Nurses are leaving the profession," nursing lobbyist Linda Siegle told members of the interim Health and Human Services Committee. 

