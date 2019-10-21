The state will pay out about $16,000 to nearly 70 nonunion state employees as the result of a settlement, formally approved Monday, of a federal class action lawsuit over union dues filed against the Communications Workers of America and the state Personnel Office.
The suit was filed in December by New Mexico Department of Information Technology employee David McCutcheon — an information systems professional. McCutcheon, who had worked for several years in Republican Gov. Susana Martinez’s office, filed the suit because he objected to having union dues automatically deducted from his pay.
The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, which aided McCutcheon’s suit, cited a 2018 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in a landmark labor case called Janus v. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. The high court ruled that it’s a violation of the First Amendment to force public sector workers to pay union dues or fees as a condition of employment.
“Respecting workers’ Janus rights is not optional, it’s the law,” the foundation’s president, Mark Mix, said in a news release Monday. “Public sector workers’ First Amendment rights cannot be limited to just a few days a year. These union [leaders] created ‘window periods’ [that] clearly infringe on workers’ rights and are being struck down in lawsuits coast-to-coast brought with Foundation legal aid.”
The union agreed to refund more than $15,000 taken from 67 state employees — which works out to $223.88 each — plus an additional $1,000 for McCutcheon for dues taken before the Janus decision.
State Personnel Office Director Pam Coleman said Monday, “We are pleased to see that a resolution was reached in this case.”
Donald Alire, president of Local 7076 of Communications Workers of America, could not be reached for comment Monday.
Federal District Court Judge Martha Vazquez on Monday approved a joint motion from the opposing sides to dismiss McCutcheon’s suit.
Besides the money, as a part of the settlement, the union agreed not to enter into any contract with the state that restricts to a yearly window period the time when a bargaining unit member may revoke a previously authorized dues deduction authorization.
After working for Martinez’s office, McCutcheon returned in 2017 to the Department of Information Technology. There he found money was automatically deducted from his paycheck for Communications Workers of America, according to the suit.
“On July 7, 2018, McCutcheon notified the union, in writing, that he did not consent to any deduction of union dues or fees from his wages,” the suit said. “A union official responded in writing by stating that the request had been ‘submitted for processing.’ Notwithstanding McCutcheon’s notification, in September, the state of New Mexico started deducting full union dues from McCutcheon’s wages without his consent.”
Union officials told McCutcheon that under its contract, he could only stop these deductions by revoking authorization during a two-week December “window period,” according to the complaint, which claims the requirement violates McCutcheon’s First Amendment rights.
Communications Workers of America represents 11 state agencies in contract negotiations. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees represents 16 agencies and the New Mexico Motor Transportation Employee’s Association represents one, the Department of Public Safety.
