A deteriorating state-run nursing home for veterans might be getting some much-needed help.
The New Mexico State Veterans' Home in Truth or Consequences was one of seven residential health care facilities spotlighted in a scathing legislative report in September that said it was in such bad shape its residents' health and lives were at risk. The home, which opened in the mid-1980s and serves more than 100 military veterans, is housed in a 1930s Works Progress Administration building that one lawmaker called "a mess" during a public meeting on the report.
The Legislature has allocated $40 million to "plan, design, furnish and upgrade" the home — but the money is contingent on the state Department of Health, which oversees the facility, receiving matching federal funds for the project.
Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, said the state is "almost guaranteed" to receive funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
She said the $40 million appropriation "is probably the most important capital expenditure we have this year, primarily because it’s been a facility that has not received the maintenance and upkeep that is needed."
Part of the money would go toward upgrading the current facility, she added, and part would go toward new infrastructure.
Katy Diffendorfer, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health, wrote in an email Tuesday her agency applied for funds through the federal VA State Veterans Home Construction Grant Program late last year. "Receiving the grant will result in 65 percent of the state's costs to update the facilities being reimbursed," she wrote.
She said the state General Services Department "is in the process of selecting a design firm for the new construction and we continue to plan to break ground later this year."
State officials gave lawmakers on the Legislative Finance Committee an update on the facility's structural problems last year. Among the issues:
- Unstable soil compaction below the foundation, which causes floor cracks and trip hazards.
- HVAC problems.
- Failing pumps in the rehabilitation pool.
- Deterioration of the stone facade.
Rep. Harry Garcia, D-Grants, said he took a tour of the facility late last year. "I wasn't very happy with it," he said. "The structure is so outdated, it's sad to look at. Our veterans deserve better."
Garcia, a Marine veteran, said if the Department of Health "gets moving" on the federal matching grant proposal, there should be "no problem" investing in improvements.
The home offers care to honorably discharged veterans and a limited number of spouses, gold star parents and other nonveterans. It has 145 beds and had an average of 109 residents between July 2019 and December 2020, according to a May report.
The September report to the Legislative Finance Committee noted a number of administrative problems at the home that might have been prevented with better oversight.
A COVID-19 outbreak took 28 lives between October and December of 2020. Data from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also shows the home received 60 citations for health and safety deficiencies between 2015 and 2020, which led to more than $180 million in penalties.
Garcia said state officials are addressing those issues.
The home's previous administrator, Juliet Sullivan, was placed on administrative leave in December 2020 following an investigation into whether the facility was following COVID-19 safety practices. George Morgan, the director of the state Office of Facilities Management, served as the home's interim director until November, when Angela York was appointed head administrator.
York did not return a call seeking comment.
Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, an Air Force veteran, said the home probably needs well over $100 million in work.
The state and federal funds, he added, "will help bring it up to date."
