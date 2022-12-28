New Mexico State University is looking for a new chancellor.
The university’s Board of Regents on Wednesday authorized campus administration to begin the search for a new leader to succeed Dan Arvizu, whose five-year contract is set to expire June 3.
There was no specific reason for Arvizu’s departure aside from the end of his contract, said Justin Bannister, associate vice president of marketing and communications at New Mexico State. The chancellor and board of regents discussed the expiration of the contract throughout the fall and determined the Arvizu’s term would come to an end in mid-2023.
“He signed a five-year contract
4½ years ago. … He’s done, he believes, what he set out to do, and he intends to serve out the remainder of his contract and be supportive of this process going forward,” Bannister said.
Arvizu, 72, came to Las Cruces as chancellor with John Floros, who was hired as the school’s president. Floros left in January, with Arvizu assuming both roles.
Arvizu is a 1973 New Mexico State graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering. He earned his master’s degree and doctorate at Stanford University and worked for many years at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque before he was named director of the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colo.
In a news release, the univerity’s Board of Regents thanked Arvizu for his service and underlined his work in increasing enrollment; NMSU welcomed its largest freshman class since 2009 this fall. Other highlights included an additional $25 million toward research and development; upgrading research and education facilities in NMSU’s agricultural district; and a move to Conference USA in football next year.
But Arvizu’s tenure was marked by the death of a University of New Mexico student who was fatally shot by Aggies men’s basketball player Mike Peake in Albuquerque hours before a highly anticipated game between the two archrivals. The incident, which included criticism over how NMSU athletics officials, coaches and players reacted after the shooting, is the subject of an external investigation by the university.
Arvizu said the investigation would review NMSU’s response.
“If there is anything we should have done differently, this report will let us know,” he said at the time.
The Las Cruces Sun-News in May reported Sheryl Arvizu, the wife of the chancellor, was charged with battery on a household member. A criminal complaint filed by a Doña Ana County sheriff’s deputy stated she punched Dan Arvizu several times inside of a vehicle “as she was accusing him of cheating.” In October, the charges against Sheryl Arvizu were dismissed without prejudice.
Additional updates on NMSU’s search for a new chancellor will come in January, when campus reopens after winter break, university officials said in a news release. From there, Bannister said, the university will engage a search firm, assemble a systemwide search committee and receive input from stakeholders across the NMSU system, including faculty, staff, students, alumni, donors and community members.