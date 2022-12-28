New Mexico State University is looking for a new chancellor.

The university’s Board of Regents on Wednesday authorized campus administration to begin the search for a new leader to succeed Dan Arvizu, whose five-year contract is set to expire June 3.

There was no specific reason for Arvizu’s departure aside from the end of his contract, said Justin Bannister, associate vice president of marketing and communications at New Mexico State. The chancellor and board of regents discussed the expiration of the contract throughout the fall and determined the Arvizu’s term would come to an end in mid-2023.

Popular in the Community