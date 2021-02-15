Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca of Belen said Monday he apologized to Veterans Services Secretary-designate Sonya Smith for what he called "that insensitive line of questioning."
Baca has been under fire for questions and comments he made with racial overtones during a during a Friday confirmation hearing for Smith.
“Do you expect that in your time here in seven years that you’ve been immersed in this culture enough in this state that you feel comfortable entering a position? We’re a state with 2.6 percent of the population is African American in the state and 48 percent is Hispanic or a Hispanic mix. Do you feel like you are comfortable adequately representing both cultures, white, Native, Hispanics? We have a significant amount of Hispanics here and of course African Americans. Do you feel comfortable with that?” he asked.
Smith responded by asking the top-ranking Republican in the Senate to clarify his question.
“Are you asking do I feel comfortable representing the Department of Veterans Services as a Black woman? Is that what you are asking?” Smith asked Baca.
At the start of Monday's Senate Rules Committee meeting, Baca said he wanted to address the "remarks and line of questioning Friday ... in reference to the confirmation of Secretary Smith."
"I wanted to let the body know that I spoke to hear and did apologize to her for that insensitive line of questioning that I did lead her through," he said.
Baca acknowledged the incident has stirred controversy.
"A couple of you probably had some unwanted attention as a byproduct of my actions and I sure did not want to lay that on your shoulders," he said. "And I do not want it to detract from the good work that we have done so far and the work that I expect that we'll do going forward. So, I appreciate your indulgence this morning. I look forward to a productive week and getting some things done for the people of New Mexico."
Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, committee chairman, thanked Baca "for those words."
"Very much appreciated," the Albuquerque Democrat said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.