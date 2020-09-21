New Mexico State Police has agreed to pay $300,000 to a Santa Fe woman who sued the agency, accusing an officer of violating her civil rights during a 2016 altercation by grabbing and handcuffing her after she refused to provide her identification.
Jamison Barkley, the lawyer for plaintiff Jessica Guttman, said the case highlights the importance of law enforcement officers being held to objective standards when dealing with the public.
“Enforcing the reasonable suspicion requirement keeps police focused on investigating crime, rather than arbitrarily ‘investigating’ individual citizens where profiling and bias come in to play,” Barkley said in an email.
State police spent 2½ years and more than $71,000 battling the lawsuit, according to records obtained by The New Mexican. The agency agreed to the settlement only after a state district judge ruled in July that Officer Kevin Smith did not have reasonable suspicion to detain Guttman.
“[New Mexico State Police’s] position in this case was that the officer’s command that Jessica provide her ID was lawful merely because it came from a police officer,” Barkley wrote in an email. “That stands in the face of nearly two hundred-fifty years of American constitutional law. Thankfully, the court ruled unequivocally that Officer Smith’s detention of Jessica was unconstitutional because there was no indication she had committed a crime.”
A state police spokesman did not respond to questions about the case or Smith’s employment status with the department.
According her 2018 lawsuit, Guttman, 45, and two friends where parked on a public right of way on N.M. 14 near the Penitentiary of New Mexico in 2016 when Smith pulled up with his lights flashing and asked what they were doing.
Smith wrote in his report he had been dispatched to the site following a call from prison officials who said two vehicles were “parked next to the field” and two women were “looking into the field.”
Guttman gave the officer her name and said the women were looking at the horses in a field along the roadway, according to her complaint. But when Smith asked to see her identification she refused and began walking away.
Guttman told the officer: “If you’re not arresting me, I’m free to leave,” according to a combination of police dash camera footage and cellphone footage provided by Barkley.
Smith then grabbed Guttman’s arms and placed them behind her back, attempting to handcuff her while telling her she was under investigative detention, the footage shows.
Smith’s action’s caused Guttman so much anxiety she began to have seizures, according to her lawsuit. Guttman had suffered a traumatic brain injury earlier in her life.
“I observed her fall to the ground attempting to get her arms away from me,” Smith wrote in his report, adding Guttman “refused to calm down.” He also wrote Guttman tried to bite an officer who was attempting to “support her as she thrashed.”
“Due to her disability,” the complaint says, “Ms. Guttman has trouble with verbal communication and tends to perseverate or stutter. It would have been reasonably apparent to a well-trained officer that Ms. Guttman is or may be disabled.”
The footage shows Guttman was sitting on the ground in handcuffs for about 45 minutes and at least three other state police patrol vehicles had responded to the scene by the time Smith concluded Guttman wasn’t doing anything wrong and released her.
Smith wrote in his report that “based on the evidence,” he determined Guttman and her friends “were not there for malicious intent, rather they were there for the horses.” Guttman’s lawsuit accused state police of battery, false imprisonment and negligence.
The state fought the case for more than two years and tried to have it moved to federal court and appealed unsuccessfully to the state Supreme Court when state District Judge Raymond Ortiz sanctioned the police for failing to comply with his order to provide records of internal affairs investigations involving Smith.
The state Supreme Court upheld Ortiz’s ruling.
Barkley said Monday her research showed Smith had been the subject of four internal affairs investigations but the state agency only produced records of one. State police did not respond to questions about Smith’s disciplinary history.
Barkley said she and co-counsel Dorie Biagianti Smith were in the process of asking the court to sanction the state again for failing to turn over the records a second time when District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne — who inherited the case when Ortiz retired — ruled in July that Smith had no grounds for having detained Guttman.
