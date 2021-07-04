New Mexico State Police officers shot and wounded a suspect Sunday during a foot chase in a rural neighborhood on Santa Fe’s south side.
It was the third shooting by a law enforcement officer in Santa Fe in the past two weeks.
In a news release, state police said they were called to assist the Santa Fe Police Department around 9:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man sitting on the train tracks near Interstate 25.
Police said the suspect pointed a gun at officers before running toward a residential area near Calle Prado and Chaparral.
The suspect, whose name was not released, fired at least one shot at officers during the chase, police said.
Officers fired back, shooting him at least once. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.
The investigation into Sunday’s shooting is being led by state police. Investigators have yet to release the names of the officers involved but said they have been put on administrative leave.
Two state police vehicles were parked near Calle Prado on Sunday afternoon. A woman who declined to give her name said there were around 10 patrol cars in the neighborhood earlier in the day.
She said she didn’t hear gunshots.
Even if she had, “I probably would have thought they were fireworks because [it’s] the Fourth of July,” she said.
She has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and never encountered or witnessed “any problems” of this sort, she said.
State police are investigating two other shootings by officers in Santa Fe.
On June 23, city police shot and killed Francisco Javier Lino-Gutierrez, 29, on Old Santa Fe Trail near the Loretto Chapel. Lino-Gutierrez was a suspect in a shooting earlier that day at De Vargas Park and had pointed a gun at officers before he was shot, state police said.
That evening, Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies killed a man at Siler Road and Rufina Court after he brandished a gun. The man was suspected of driving a stolen truck and led authorities on a car chase. When he got out of the truck, he pointed a gun at deputies, according to police.
Investigators still have not publicly identified that suspect.
Nine people have been killed by police in New Mexico this year, according to a database compiled by the Washington Post. Last year, 16 New Mexicans were fatally shot by law enforcement officers.
