New Mexico State Police shot and injured a Santa Rosa man Monday while attempting to serve him an arrest warrant, the agency said in a news release.
The state police tactical team was called in to serve the warrant to Robert Lee Chavez at his home off U.S. 66 in Santa Rosa due to Chavez's violent criminal history, the release said. Chavez was facing charges of receiving stolen property, extortion and bribery of a witness.
When officers arrived at his property, Chavez threw a large explosive object outside his home and then came out of a room holding another large device in his hand, state police said. An officer shot him before he barricaded himself inside the residence.
Chavez eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
The name of the officer who fired at Chavez has not been released, but he has been placed on administrative leave while the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau further investigates the case, the news release said.
