State police are asking the public for help in finding a 12-year-old boy who ran away from home.
Rickey G. Fresquez was last seen around 4:10 p.m. Thursday at a Camino Abajo de la Loma residence in Ranchos de Taos.
He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and short brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and white/black/gold Michael Jordan shoes, and he was carrying a red backpack.
Police urge anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts to call 911 or 505-425-6771.
