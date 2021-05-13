Rickey G. Fresquez

State police are asking the public for help in finding a 12-year-old boy who ran away from home.

Rickey G. Fresquez was last seen around 4:10 p.m. Thursday at a Camino Abajo de la Loma residence in Ranchos de Taos.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and short brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and white/black/gold Michael Jordan shoes, and he was carrying a red backpack.

Police urge anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts to call 911 or 505-425-6771.

