New Mexico State Police say a mother and son are dead in a grisly incident Wednesday morning at a home in Tesuque, where a violent attack prompted a shooting by Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies.
The agency on Friday confirmed a deputy shot and killed a man at 1 Entrada Capulin, a home off Bishops Lodge Road, and that the man’s mother had been fatally stabbed.
Deputies responded to a call around 8 a.m. about a domestic dispute at the home, state police Officer Dusty Francisco wrote in a news release issued Friday morning. When they arrived at the home, they found 67-year-old Delia Cervantes, who’d been stabbed several times, lying on a patio bench.
The suspected attacker, her 45-year-old son, Edward Daniel Santana of Santa Fe, was standing on the patio, “holding a fence post.” After deputies moved Cervantes away from the patio and began to render medical aid, they gave “numerous verbal commands” to Santana, the release stated.
“Santana ignored the commands and continued to walk aggressively towards the officers,” the statement continued.
One deputy deployed his Taser. A moment later, another deputy shot Santana at least once, according to the news release. He died from his injuries at the scene.
Cervantes was taken to a Santa Fe hospital, where she died shortly after.
Francisco confirmed in an email Cervantes was Santana’s mother.
He also indicated Santana was wielding the “fence type post” as a weapon as he aggressively approached deputies, prompting them to fire.
He said it was still unclear what weapon Santana had used to stab Cervantes. “This is still under investigation,” he wrote.
Another woman at the residence, who had reported Santana’s attack on Cervantes, was still at the home during the shooting and was not injured, Francisco added in an email.
State police have not released the identities of the deputies involved in the shooting but said no deputies were injured during the incident.
Few residents of the area agreed to speak about the violence that erupted in their neighborhood.
Neighbors of Cervantes who were having breakfast outside Wednesday morning said they heard screaming at the home, followed by gunshots. They declined to give their names.
A relative visiting the home Thursday said Cervantes was her godmother.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza noted in an interview Thursday the “volatile” nature of the incident. The calls his deputies are responding to now seem to be more violent than in the past, he added.
Authorities have not confirmed Santana’s date of birth, but an Edward D. Santana of the same age has had numerous criminal charges in Santa Fe County, according to New Mexico court records.
The charges, dating back to 2011, include counts of aggravated battery, battery on a household member and child abuse. The man has been convicted only on a minor traffic violation.
Santana’s death marked the third fatal law enforcement shooting in the Santa Fe area in two weeks, an unprecedented number.
June 23 saw two fatal shootings.
Santa Fe police Sgt. Bradley Lopez shot and killed Francisco Javier Lino-Gutierrez, 29, of Lamy on a downtown street that morning, according to state police.
Later that night, Santa Fe County deputies killed Nathan Roybal, 32, who was suspected of pointing a gun at a woman when she asked him to leave her home and fleeing from deputies in a stolen truck. He stopped the truck on Siler Road and began pointed a gun at deputies before they fired, state police said.
A man shot in a fourth recent officer-involved shooting was hospitalized July 4 and faces several charges.
He is accused of pointing a fun at state police officers and fleeing from them in a south-side neighborhood.
Local law enforcement officials say they don’t see any direct connections in the series of shootings.
Instead, they cite a rise in increasingly violent crime that prompts officers to respond with deadly force.
“I think some of these incidents are becoming more violent,” Mendoza said Thursday.
“We have responded to a fair amount of armed suspects, and it’s ended peacefully,” he added. “That’s how we want it to end — no injuries, nobody’s hurt, officers go home.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(17) comments
I appreciate Khal's link. I don't claim to be an expert in police tactics, but obviously the approach I asked about is something that looked practical enough so that it took a great deal of study to decide it didn't work enough.
What I cannot for the life of me understand is the hostility toward my comments. "Absurd" and "one of the stupidest comments I've ever read." Whassup with that?
Hi Ms. Thompson. Sorry about the backlash. There is so much polarization with how folks see the police nowadays that I suspect anything that looks like criticism gets a truckload of grief and anything that looks like unqualified support for the police gets a truckload of grief. Its a hard, thankless job.
You question is a good one and has been around the block a few times and requires a logical defense, not a pie in the face, which is why the various police agencies and courts have a strong defense for the center mass policy.
I took a Citizen Police Academy class up in Los Alamos when we moved here from Honolulu and one of the things we discussed was the Tueller Drill, i.e., how fast can an assailant cover 21 feet and beat your brains out. Turns out pretty fast. The Tueller drill has been criticized as simplistic but only because people take it as gospel rather than as an example of the perils of close quarter situations.
There are probably other good pieces on this topic, but I stopped at that one.
Take care.
Thanks, Kahl. In a different vein, I would like to know how many times police were called to that home, if any, before Delia Cervantes' death.
Given Mr. Santana's mugshot above, it looks like there were previous encounters with law enforcement. The paper should dive into these questions.
"Authorities have not confirmed Santana's date of birth, but an Edward D. Santana of the same age has had numerous criminal charges in Santa Fe County, according to New Mexico court records.
The charges, dating back to 2011, include counts of aggravated battery, battery on a household member and child abuse. The man has been convicted only on a minor traffic violation."
From what I know about DV cases, its often not a matter of the convictions, but about the number of times the cops have been called and folks don't want to follow up with pressing charges. So one is going on conjecture rather than adjudication. Sigh.
If you have no military of police training about what to do with people who want to harm or kill you, it is a reasonable question to ask. Few people have that training and experience, but those that do, which includes me from Vietnam, you try to remove the threat completely, or neutralize it, so trick shots are not recommended.
Why is it not possible to shoot to disable rather than kill? If the person doesn't have a gun, why not shoot them in the lower body to keep them from coming?
Really?
Rather than reinvent the wheel,
https://www.police1.com/patrol-issues/articles/why-shooting-to-wound-doesnt-make-sense-scientifically-legally-or-tactically-6bOdYvNUEECtIWRI/
Rachel, your comment is absurd. I for one am glad there are 3 less parasites in the Santa Fe area who spend their days preying on the rest of us.
Ms. Thompson isn't the first person to suggest that nor the last. I thought the Police1 article explained the question rather well.
If I were to take the same approach with respect to men who kill their current or former intimate partner, which happens almost 4 times a day in this country, per the CDC, a lot of women might be safer. But I don't think you'd favor that, as I don't.
I'm OK with death for men (and woman) who "kill their current or former intimate partner". Wouldn't cost me a minute of sleep. What I'm not in favor of are state's that impose the death penalty and take decades to carry it out or never like in CA.
Because if you miss he beats your brains out with the fence post, before you have another shot.
A wounded person can still fire back.
The guy just killed his mother! I understand what you're saying but if someone is in the process of brutally murdering someone...mother?...in a psychotic rage there is little time to assess the situation...especially if he's coming towards you...I frequently used to return a little dog to that house that was often roaming Bishops Lodge road as I live close by....very sad for all involved especially the mother....
Why not call 15 social workers and a Pendergast priest?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.