Two Española police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave after fatally shooting a man in the parking lot of Ranchitos Park, off Calle Ranchitos Road, Tuesday night.
The officers shot and killed Luis Nathan Leyba, 38, of Española, while responding to a welfare call on the vehicle he was sitting in with an unidentified woman, according to a news release from New Mexico State Police.
The two officers responded to the park around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. One officer spoke with the woman, who stood outside of the vehicle before sitting down in the passenger seat and "ignoring the officer's commands," the release states.
Leyba then put the vehicle in reverse, reportedly dragging one of the officers.
The officer commanded Leyba to stop the vehicle several times, but he did not stop. Both officers drew their guns and shot Leyba at least once, according to the release.
Leyba was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The woman he was with suffered minor injuries and was later released from the hospital.
The investigation into the shooting remains active and is being led by state police, who are withholding the names of the officers involved in the shooting until interviews regarding the incident are completed.
The Española Police Department confirmed that two of its officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday night but declined to comment further, citing the open status of the investigation. State police did not respond to calls Wednesday night, and it remained unclear if Leyba was armed or which hospital he was taken to.
In addition to Leyba, five people have been killed by police in New Mexico in 2021, according to a database compiled by the Washington Post.
In June 2014, Española police shot and killed Victor Villalpando, a 16-year-old El Rito boy, who officers said pointed a gun at them that later turned out to be a toy. A grand jury determined the shooting was legally justified.
