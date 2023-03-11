A New Mexico State Police officer fired on a wanted felon Friday who, police said, hit his girlfriend with his truck as he tried to evade capture.

State police responded to the Speedway gas station in Romeroville on Friday to help U.S. Marshals locate a suspect with an outstanding warrant. While at the gas station, police said they observed another person at a gas pump known to have warrants — Pedro Griego, 40, who was wanted on charges including aggravated battery against a household member, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and traffic violations.

The two state police officers who saw Griego waited for more officers to arrive. As a third did, Griego walked back to his truck where his girlfriend was pumping gas, started his truck and began to rapidly back away from the pump, striking his girlfriend, police said in a news release Saturday.