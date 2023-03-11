A New Mexico State Police officer fired on a wanted felon Friday who, police said, hit his girlfriend with his truck as he tried to evade capture.
State police responded to the Speedway gas station in Romeroville on Friday to help U.S. Marshals locate a suspect with an outstanding warrant. While at the gas station, police said they observed another person at a gas pump known to have warrants — Pedro Griego, 40, who was wanted on charges including aggravated battery against a household member, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and traffic violations.
The two state police officers who saw Griego waited for more officers to arrive. As a third did, Griego walked back to his truck where his girlfriend was pumping gas, started his truck and began to rapidly back away from the pump, striking his girlfriend, police said in a news release Saturday.
Police said Griego drove around the gas pumps and began to flee, at which point a state police officer fired at least one round from his department-issued handgun. Griego sped away from the Speedway; police chased him south on U.S. 84. Griego left the highway and headed down a private dirt road, at which time the officer got a flat tire and was unable to continue the chase.
No police were injured; it is unknown if Griego was injured. The officer who fired on Griego has been placed on administrative leave; police said the officer's identity will not be released until interviews are completed. The state police Investigations Bureau is investigating the incident.
Griego is still at large. New Mexico State Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call either 505-425-6771 or 911.