A New Mexico State Police officer was arrested by his own agency Friday following an internal investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a fellow soldier in 2022 while on deployment with the New Mexico National Guard in Las Vegas, N.M. 

Isaiah Cheromiah, 30, is charged with criminal sexual penetration, criminal sexual contact and giving alcoholic beverages to minors, according to a state police news release.

Court documents in his case were not available online Friday afternoon.

