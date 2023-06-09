A New Mexico State Police officer was arrested by his own agency Friday following an internal investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a fellow soldier in 2022 while on deployment with the New Mexico National Guard in Las Vegas, N.M.
Isaiah Cheromiah, 30, is charged with criminal sexual penetration, criminal sexual contact and giving alcoholic beverages to minors, according to a state police news release.
Court documents in his case were not available online Friday afternoon.
According to the release, a woman reported the July 2022 assault to state police in Gallup in early May. Chief Tim Johnson immediately placed Cheromiah on administrative leave and launched an internal and criminal investigation.
"We stand strong in our commitment to preserving the untarnished reputation of the black and gray uniform worn by over 650 dedicated men and women," Johnson said in a statement included in the news release. "As a department we stand firm against any officer violating our oath, so we took immediate action to ensure accountability. We are fully committed to safeguarding the public's trust and fostering unwavering confidence in the New Mexico State Police."
The woman told investigators she was on a two-week deployment with the National Guard in Las Vegas at the time of the assault and said Cheromiah — then an officer with the Grants Police Department — was serving alongside her. According to the release, the woman said she and other soldiers would hang out during their downtime and sometimes drank alcohol provided by Cheromiah.
She said Cheromiah sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping on one such evening.
Cheromiah was arrested Friday at the state police office in Milan and was booked into a nearby privately operated detention center long known as the Cibola County Correctional Center, which houses federal prison inmates and immigration detainees as well as county jail inmates, according to its website. State police Lt. Mark Soriano said the facility, run by CoreCivic, is now called the CoreCivic Correctional Facility, though the name change is not mentioned on the website.
Cheromiah is the second state police officer in recent months to face sexual assault allegations.
Kevin Keiner, 31, was placed on administrative leave and charged with second-degree criminal sexual penetration in February after a woman accused him of assaulting her at his home in Las Vegas, N.M., while she was unconscious. Soriano said his employment with state police has since been terminated.
Online court records say the case against Keiner was dismissed without prejudice by state prosecutors in April "pending further investigation."