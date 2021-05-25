New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 25 in which a minivan and a semitruck collided, according to Lt. Mark Soriano.
Officers responded to the scene on I-25 near the Eldorado exit at 4:17 a.m., Soriano said. The vehicles were northbound on I-25 before they collided, he wrote in an email.
The driver of the 2007 Nissan minivan died at the scene, while the semi driver was uninjured. State police said the driver's body has been sent to the state Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for identification.
Traffic was snarled for hours and was diverted to a frontage road while officers investigated the crash.
State police provided no other information about the incident Tuesday.
