Law enforcement officers are the quarterbacks of society, New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson told the department’s 100th class of recruits at a graduation ceremony Friday.

“Praised for the wins, intense scrutiny for the losses,” Johnson said while addressing his 19 new officers at the ceremony. “I want you to understand, even in the hard times, 99.9 percent of our citizens would lay down in traffic for us.”

The 16 men and three women became officers before their families, friends, politicians, current and former law enforcement professionals, and peers in the department.

