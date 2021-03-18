A 14-year-old boy from Las Vegas, N.M., has been charged with murder in the February slayings of two Villanueva men, New Mexico State Police announced in a news release Thursday.
Enrique Duran-Garcia, who was arrested March 8, is being held in the San Miguel County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond on two counts of murder and other charges.
Officers found the bodies of Guadalupe Gutierrez, 59, and his son Kevin Anthony Gutierrez, 32, on Feb. 14 in their home at 52 Dodge Drive in Villanueva. The men had been shot and stabbed, according to state police.
The agency said in Thursday's news release the teen was the son of Kevin Gutierrez's ex-girlfriend and had asked to stay with him Feb. 12 after he "had run away from home." At some point after Duran-Garcia arrived, the statement said, police believe he took Kevin Gutierrez's gun and shot him, and then stabbed and shot Guadalupe Gutierrez. According to the statement, the information was obtained in interviews with the teen.
Duran-Garcia, who had been traveling with a 15-year-old boy, hitchhiked more than 40 miles back to Las Vegas, where he warned his friend not to report the killings to police, the statement said.
State police gave no possible motive for the crimes.
Garcia faces two counts of first-degree murder, along with counts of conspiracy, intimidation of a witness, tampering with evidence, larceny of a firearm and larceny.
No additional information on the case was available, state police said.
The men's family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for their funeral expenses. As of Thursday, the campaign had raised more than $6,500.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.