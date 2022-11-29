New Mexico State Police recently arrested a Santa Fe man accused of trafficking fentanyl and other drugs and a La Cienega woman suspected of fleeing from officers while driving under the influence.

Following an attempted traffic stop and vehicle pursuit Nov. 23, officers searched the pair's car and found 1,100 fentanyl pills, 20 Suboxone strips and $1,964 in cash, state police said in a news release Tuesday.

Mario Muniz, 34, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of trafficking with intent to distribute, according to the release.

Popular in the Community