New Mexico State Police have arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at officers in June, when they were trying to apprehend him on other charges.
Jerome Naranjo, 37, of Chamita was arrested by state police Wednesday after negotiators were able to convince him to come out of a home in La Mesilla, the agency said in a news release Friday.
His initial charges came after a man told police he had been jumped by a group of men and stabbed by Naranjo on June 10 in Española because he owed Naranjo money, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.
Española police officers and a state police officer tried to arrest Naranjo June 14 at a home near Calle De Amor in Española. Naranjo pointed his gun at the state officer and ran away. The officer fired his weapon at Naranjo, but he wasn’t struck
and got away, according to a
news release.
The Española Police Department and state police conducted an “extensive investigation” to find him, holding traffic stops, executing search warrants throughout the community and following up on several leads, the news release said.
When Naranjo was found around noon Wednesday at a home in La Mesilla, state police and the U.S. Marshals Service responded to the scene.
“Effective collaboration between law enforcement agencies is a must for success,” state police Chief Tim Johnson said. “I’m proud of NMSP’s working relationship with the Española Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and the agencies that safely brought this violent criminal to justice.”
Naranjo was booked into the Rio Arriba County jail on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault on household member, kidnapping, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and resisting or evading a police officer.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.