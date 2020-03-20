A Capitan man accused of shooting at a vehicle March 9 along Interstate 25 between Santo Domingo Pueblo and Albuquerque has been arrested, state police said.
Gunner Johnson, 44, was charged with aggravated assault, negligent use of a deadly weapon and shooting at or from a motor vehicle in connection to the incident in Sandoval County.
Johnson is accused of shooting at a vehicle on I-25, near mile marker 248 by Algodones, state police said in a news release.
In the course of the investigation, officers learned that since January the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Bernalillo Police Department have taken similar reports from people saying their vehicles may have been shot at on I-25 between mile marker 242 near Bernalillo and La Bajada.
State police arrested Johnson on March 11 and found a firearm and ammunition in his home that were sent to the state’s crime lab for testing and comparison to evidence in other reported cases, according to the news release.
Although Johnson has been arrested, state police are continuing heavy patrols on I-25 near the area in question and using aircraft to monitor the area, the news release states.
Those who believe they may have witnessed or been a victim of a shooting in the area since January are asked to contact state police at 505-841-9256 or 833-872-0336.
