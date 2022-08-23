If, in the waning days of summer, the water of the state parks beckons for a swimming or boating excursion, officials urge you to call ahead.

Some of those parks and lakes are closed — or could be, depending on fast-changing weather conditions.

“Check in with the parks; they can give you more real-time information,” said Toby Velasquez, director of the State Parks Division.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community