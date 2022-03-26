A Santa Fe Democrat vying for the seat now held by state House Speaker Brian Egolf faces a court complaint challenging the validity of signatures he collected on his petition for candidacy.
Francisco Lopez submitted 229 signatures to the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office, according to the complaint, filed by Sheila Lewis on March 17 in state District Court in Santa Fe. But, Lewis alleges, 64 are invalid — because the signer wasn’t a registered Democrat, wasn’t a voter from House District 47 or had signed more than one petition.
That would leave Lopez with 165 valid signatures, the complaint says, 28 short of the 193 he needed to qualify to have his name placed on the ballot.
Egolf, D-Santa Fe, has said he won’t seek reelection.
It’s not clear from the complaint where Lewis is from. The lawsuit lists the address of attorney Ray Vargas of Albuquerque. Vargas did not respond to a call seeking comment.
A Santa Fe woman named Sheila Lewis has a LinkedIn page that says she has worked as a legislative analyst for the House Judiciary Committee since January 2013. Attempts to contact her for comment on whether she filed the complaint were unsuccessful.
Lopez, 64, said he “knows of” Lewis but doesn’t know her personally.
He declined to comment on the pending litigation but said he decided to run for the House District 47 seat after hearing Egolf wouldn’t seek reelection and that Egolf’s chief of staff, Reena Szczepanski, would run for the position. He said he wanted to give voters more candidates to choose from.
Lopez said he began gathering signatures late and also had a “hard time getting voter information” from the Secretary of State’s Office, so he ended up knocking on doors without knowing the party affiliation of the residents who lived there.
“I did my best,” he said. “I knocked on probably 1,000 doors. I did this myself. I didn’t have a crew helping me.”
State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington recused himself from hearing the case March 18, according to online court records. He did not cite a specific reason on the recusal form.
District Judge Jason Lidyard is set to consider the complaint Monday.
