No corn dogs, cotton candy or rides on the Midway this year.
The New Mexico State Fair was canceled Friday, according to a late-morning Facebook video message by General Manager Dan Mourning and a subsequent website announcement.
Ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation, he said.
The decision was made by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The fair, held annually at EXPO New Mexico in Albuquerque, was scheduled to run Sept. 10-20 with an anticipated attendance of about 500,000 people.
“Like so many others in the fair industry this crisis has made it difficult for us to continue with our normal operations,” Mourning said in a statement.
The announcement came a day after Lujan Grisham delayed phase two of reopening the economy amid a rise in novel coronavirus cases both in New Mexico and surrounding states.
The New Mexico State Fair is the last major statewide event to call off its 2020 outing after the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta announced its cancellation Monday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.