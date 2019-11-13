Hundreds turned out Wednesday evening to see a 60-foot-tall blue spruce destined to serve as the nation’s Christmas tree as it made a stop in Santa Fe.
The tree, cut Nov. 6 from the Questa Ranger District in the Carson National Forest, will have an official lighting on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol in early December.
The truck carrying the tree will stop in more than 25 communities along the way including in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.