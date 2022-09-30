State officials paid $100,000 recently to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman who said a guard at the Springer Correctional Center repeatedly raped her while she was an inmate at the women's prison between 2016 and 2018.

For a year, the woman alleged, the guard forced himself on her twice a week.

She is one of at least 11 women who have filed lawsuits since 2018 contending officials at Springer fostered an environment that emboldened guards to exploit them with impunity and made them afraid to report the alleged abuse.

