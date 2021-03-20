Scott McLaughlin squinted through the fierce desert wind blowing in his face while he walked the runway where Virgin Galactic hopes to launch the first commercial flights to the edge of space.
The glaring sun reflected off the tinted glass that covers the front of Spaceport America's main building, which stands in stark contrast to the craggy mountains and beige landscape mottled with sagebrush and cactus.
The surrounding terrain is parched, semi-barren and austere, the New Mexico you see depicted in Westerns. The nearest town, Truth or Consequences, is 25 miles away. And the closest large city, Las Cruces, is 45 miles south.
It's why the spaceport's founders believed this was the perfect spot to launch rockets, gliders and paying customers to the upper atmosphere. There's plenty of room for a high-flying object to drop safely back to Earth.
Virgin Galactic has spent the better part of two decades working to create suborbital passenger flights in an embryonic industry that many see as the future, although no one can say when that future will materialize.
Virgin's pioneering endeavor has proved more costly and troublesome than billionaire Richard Branson, the company's founder, had foreseen, with a string of setbacks that include two deadly incidents.
The company has completed two rocket-powered suborbital flights in Mojave, Calif., but it is struggling to launch its first one in New Mexico.
McLaughlin, who grew up in Las Cruces, recently took over as the spaceport's executive director after his predecessor, Dan Hicks, was fired for mismanagement and possible ethical and legal breaches. Before that, McLaughlin was the spaceport's business development director.
Taking shelter from the wind inside the main building, aptly named Gateway to Space, McLaughlin explained his more earthbound quest: Making the $220 million publicly funded complex prosperous.
That goal would be attained partly by luring more aerospace companies that could diversify both the spaceport and local economy, he said.
Still, he acknowledges that the other tenants are like asteroids revolving around the main planet — Virgin. The 17-year-old company born from Branson's lofty vision is the reason the spaceport exists.
"They're the bulk of all of our revenues," McLaughlin said of Virgin. "The spaceport was built around their business model."
Competitive edge
In all, the state has set aside 18,000 acres of land for the Spaceport Authority to use.
The rugged San Andres Mountains loom east of the spaceport. On the other side of their crests lies the sprawling White Sands Missile Range, where the world's first atomic bomb was detonated.
Military leaders have agreed to let the spaceport use White Sands' 6,000 square miles of restricted airspace, giving it an unencumbered path to launch, McLaughlin said.
With normal airspace regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration, the spaceport would have to ask the agency to reroute or postpone commercial flights so they don't intersect with spacecraft launch paths, he said.
The agreement with the military was made possible by the Commercial Space Launch Act passed by Congress in the 1980s, McLaughlin said.
The law recognized the potential of private industry to develop spaceflights and required the military, NASA and other federal agencies to assist companies in establishing viable airspace and launch sites.
Access to military airspace is among the competitive advantages the spaceport has over most rivals in the U.S., McLaughlin said. Other advantages are the higher altitude, clear weather most days of the year and expansive open space in the area, he said.
Of the nine spaceports in the country, New Mexico's is one of four that offer both horizontal and vertical launching, McLaughlin said.
Marketing materials tout this spaceport as the only one built from scratch rather than retrofitted. Designing a site exclusively for suborbital flights optimizes the available land, not only for current use but growth, McLaughlin said.
"There's a lot of room for development," McLaughlin said. "We would definitely like to get ourselves in a position where the revenue from Virgin is significant but not the only thing keeping us close to being in the black."
The spaceport has three full-time tenants in addition to Virgin. Other companies, such as Boeing, use the spaceport intermittently.
State Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes agreed the spaceport should sign more tenants and tap into the growing commercial space industry.
The main purpose of the venture was to generate jobs that benefit residents, she said.
"The best return on investment is not just for the spaceport to make a profit, but for it to continue to help all of New Mexico grow the economy and create higher paying jobs," Keyes said.
Unsteady path
The idea for a commercial space hub in New Mexico dates back 30 years. In the early 1990s, a task force determined that a large, state-owned tract in the Las Cruces area would be a prime location.
In 2006, Branson and then-Gov. Bill Richardson, a Democrat, announced plans to build a for-profit spaceport.
The state paid roughly two-thirds of the $200 million-plus in construction costs, and the rest was covered by a gross receipts tax approved by Sierra and Doña Ana counties.
Virgin developed and operated its test-flight program in Mojave while New Mexico's spaceport was being built.
The enterprise began on a bad note. In 2007, a rocket engine exploded on the ground in Mojave, killing three workers and injuring three others.
Undeterred, Virgin signed a 20-year lease in 2008 with New Mexico after construction funding was fully secured and the spaceport received its launch license.
The company agreed to pay $1 million annually for the first five years along with additional fees based on its number of launches. But it didn't move its operations to the facility until February 2020.
Virgin's method of flight is for a mothership to haul a smaller spacecraft to about 50,000 feet and release it, at which point rocket boosters propel it to 50 miles high — near the threshold of space — before gliding back to Earth.
A fatal test flight accident occurred in 2014.
After the spacecraft detached from the mothership, the pilot mistakenly extended the twin wings as it was accelerating to the speed of sound. The aircraft broke apart and crashed, killing that pilot. The other pilot ejected with a parachute and survived the 10-mile fall.
Although the crash was deemed pilot error, it set the program back years, McLaughlin said. It also led to more safety measures and greater caution, he said.
In December, computers aborted a Virgin test flight when they detected electromagnetic interference in the spacecraft's systems as the rockets ignited. The two pilots glided safely back to Earth.
A test flight scheduled for February was postponed until May when a similar electromagnetic glitch was found.
McLaughlin said caution is appropriate, given that people's lives are at risk and a serious incident will have a ripple effect.
"In the marketplace of commercial space, if there's an accident, it's going to hurt everybody," McLaughlin said. "It's going to hurt all the commercial operators."
Virgin faces uncertainty
Virgin's difficulty in launching its maiden rocket-boosted human flight from New Mexico hasn't dampened the eagerness of wealthy, aspiring spacefarers. About 600 people, including celebrities like Tom Cruise and Paris Hilton, have bought tickets priced between $200,000 and $250,000.
Company executives hope to eventually launch 400 flights a year from the spaceport.
McLaughlin thinks it will be like the early days of trains and planes, when only rich people could afford to ride them. Then when the initial capital costs are paid, the operators can lower ticket prices and expand the services, he said.
But Erik Seedhouse, spaceflight operations professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, said Virgin will require at least a decade to achieve 400 flights a year, much longer than its executives suggest.
"The timeline is off," said Seedhouse, author of Virgin Galactic: The First Ten Years.
Seedhouse criticized Branson's yearly predictions for commercial flights that never materialize.
"He's been doing that for 14 years," Seedhouse said. "It's a case of crying wolf."
A Virgin competitor is more likely to be the first company to get passenger service going, Seedhouse said.
Blue Origin, founded by Amazon CEO and world's richest man Jeff Bezos, has made 14 successful test flights, he said.
A vertically launched, reusable rocket carries a capsule to the upper atmosphere, then releases it. The capsule deploys a parachute and floats back to Earth. The rocket falls to the launch site and ignites boosters near the ground that enable a soft landing.
With this system, pilots can abort a flight during the ascent by simply detaching from the rocket, Seedhouse said. That safety feature will be a strong selling point for customers.
Commercial suborbital flights will take longer to establish than mass airline travel did because they're much riskier, especially with the first customers being high-profile, wealthy people, Seedhouse said. If someone like that is killed in an accident, it would devastate the nascent industry, he said.
He noted American astronaut Alan Shepard completed the first suborbital flight in 1961.
"And yet we can't launch regular paying passengers 60 years later," Seedhouse said. "That's how difficult spaceflight is."
Boosting clientele and image
"This doesn't look like much," McLaughlin said as he walked up to a round slab of concrete.
It's a vertical launch pad able to withstand the fiery heat from a rocket taking off.
He pointed out two other pads that Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, built with the intention of testing a high-altitude, reusable spacecraft. Musk never used the pads, but they will be useful to other clients, McLaughlin said.
The vertical launch site is still in a rough stage and needs water, better roads and general improvements to accommodate bigger, longer-term customers, he said.
The spaceport gets $10 million a year from tenants and other patrons, and about $4 million from the state, he said.
One tenant, Up Aerospace, has installed its own launch rail to shoot rockets an average of 71 miles in altitude to test how well various payloads, such as electronic instruments, can be carried into space. NASA is among the company's clients.
SpinLaunch, another tenant, uses a massive centrifuge to hurl rockets as high as 200,000 feet with the aim of eliminating fuel-powered launches. The company is spending $38 million on infrastructure.
AeroVironment launches an unmanned glider that acts as a giant wireless transmitter in the sky. It's solar-powered during the day and battery-powered at night.
Keyes said Virgin's troubles, including the deadly crash in 2014, are a reminder not to rely solely on one company.
"The Virgin accident was a setback, and helped us realize that for the spaceport to succeed, we need to expand our customer base," she said.
McLaughlin said there's also work to be done rebuilding the spaceport's reputation and public trust after Hicks' mismanagement. Hicks didn't appear to do anything for his own personal gain, but he cut corners and wasn't transparent, McLaughlin said.
"If things take longer because they need to be transparent, then they'll have to take longer," he said.
McLaughlin said he has the benefit of having worked for the federal government as an engineer and being a business owner selling wind radar systems he developed. That helps him find the balance between making decisions quickly and ensuring the spaceport remains accountable to the public, he said.
Despite Virgin's challenges, he said he's confident the spaceport will become the commercial aerospace hub it was intended to be.
"People have been waiting a long time for Spaceport to develop," McLaughlin said. "But I still think we're in a good place."
