When New Mexico lawmakers began debating the merits of legalizing the production, use and sale of recreational cannabis last year, many argued they must ensure tribes in the state could get in on the deal, which is expected to generate tens of millions of dollars, if not more.
Because Native American tribes fall under federal rather than state oversight, and cannabis remains illegal under federal law, New Mexico had to find a way to include them.
On Friday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham addressed the challenge by signing 10-year intergovernmental agreements with the leaders of two pueblos — Picuris and Pojoaque — allowing them to engage in cannabis industry activities.
The intergovernmental agreements are aimed at preventing federal law enforcement actions on tribal lands, the Governor's Office said in a news release. The agreements with two pueblos allow for amendments if federal policy on cannabis changes.
"The economic opportunities provided by the recreational and medical cannabis industries are truly game-changing, and sovereign tribal nations should benefit alongside the state,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
New Mexico authorized the production, use and sale of recreational cannabis to adults 21 and over last year, though retail sales do not begin until April 1. The state approved the production, sale and use of medical cannabis more than a decade ago.
Several tribes across the nation have been taking advantage of intergovernmental pacts with states that have legalized cannabis, according to a 2020 National Law Review article on the issue.
"As more and more states have legalized medicinal and/or recreational marijuana use, an increasing number of tribes have become involved in the cannabis industry," the article said.
Pojoaque Pueblo plans to take advantage of the pact by opening a dispensary, Gov. Jenelle Roybal said Friday.
"I feel very strongly about cannabis's medical potential," she said. "This is something that could be used for people with any kind of illness."
Roybal said it's possible the pueblo will begin producing and manufacturing cannabis.
Based on what she has seen in other states where similar agreements have been signed, Roybal said, "the federal government seems not to step in" and disrupt cannabis operations.
