Walgreens pharmacy chain has agreed to pay the state of New Mexico $500 million to settle a 2017 lawsuit in which the state Attorney General's Office sought damages from the company and other distributors for their role in helping create the state's opioid use disorder epidemic. 

The agreement was signed in March, the Attorney General's Office confirmed Friday, while the parties waited for a ruling following a trial where the state asked District Judge Francis J. Mathew to order the pharmacy chain to fund a $24 billion abatement plan.

A confidentiality provision on the deal was lifted Friday, Attorney General's Office spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez said in an email. 

