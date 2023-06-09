Walgreens pharmacy chain has agreed to pay the state of New Mexico $500 million to settle a 2017 lawsuit in which the state Attorney General's Office sought damages from the company and other distributors for their role in helping create the state's opioid use disorder epidemic.
The agreement was signed in March, the Attorney General's Office confirmed Friday, while the parties waited for a ruling following a trial where the state asked District Judge Francis J. Mathew to order the pharmacy chain to fund a $24 billion abatement plan.
A confidentiality provision on the deal was lifted Friday, Attorney General's Office spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez said in an email.
The settlement is in addition to the $274 million in settlements previously obtained in the case last fall from Albertsons, CVS, Kroger, and Walmart, "bringing New Mexico’s total recovery from the retail pharmacy defendants alone to a staggering $774 million," according to a statement issued Friday by the national law firm Baron & Budd, who — along with the the New Mexico firm of Robles Rael & Anaya — represented the state in the case.
"I'm optimistic this will help in the fight against the opioid crisis and provide the treatment New Mexican's so desperately need," Luis Robles, one of the attorneys who worked on the case, said in a phone interview Friday.
He said the case "profoundly changed" how he looks at addiction and the connection between prescription pills and heroin use.
The settlement is one of the largest separate settlements obtained from a single opioid defendant in the country and the largest settlement obtained from a single defendant by the attorney general in New Mexico history, according to the law firm's statement.
Attorneys representing the state argued at trial that Walgreens failed to recognize suspicious prescriptions and refuse to fill them if they are not issued for a legitimate medical purpose.
"As a result, Walgreens dispensed millions of potentially harmful opioids into communities across New Mexico," according to the firm.