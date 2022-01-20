New Mexico recorded 6,010 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, snapping the state's daily record set just a day earlier, according to the Department of Health.
The state also had 24 newly recorded coronavirus-related deaths, including a Santa Fe woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Santa Fe County had 515 new cases of the virus — also a daily record.
Other counties with high numbers of new cases were Bernalillo, with 1,549; Doña Ana, 615; Sandoval, 486; Valencia, 419; San Juan, 353; Eddy, 244; McKinley, 234; Chaves, 218; Lea, 172; Rio Arriba, 144; Los Alamos, 128; Otero, 113; Lincoln, 110; and San Miguel, 100.
The other deaths involved four people in Bernalillo County; three in Valencia; two each in Curry, Doña Ana, Otero and Sandoval; and one each in Colfax, Lincoln, McKinley, Roosevelt, San Miguel, Socorro, Taos and Torrance.
The state's seven-day positivity rate was 28.7 percent, and its total number of coronavirus-related deaths reached 6,229. The state has recorded 431,887 cases since the pandemic began.
As of Thursday, 712 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19 complications, the highest number since mid-December.
