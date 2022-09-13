New Mexico will receive $25 million next month to clean up abandoned oil wells and an additional $18.7 million later for its portion of $560 million the Department of the Interior is divvying to 24 states to tackle a widespread hazard.
The distributions are part of $4.7 billion total the agency will dispense through the federal bipartisan infrastructure law to clean up orphaned wells on state and private lands nationwide.
Orphaned wells can leak methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air and contaminate groundwater.
“Orphaned” is the term used for wells scrapped by operators who go bankrupt or out of business. The state becomes responsible for plugging these wells and restoring the contaminated sites when they are on state and private lands.
The state Oil Conservation Division has tallied about 1,700 wells orphaned in New Mexico or likely to become so in the foreseeable future.
Division spokesman Sidney Hill wrote in an email the initial funding should put a dent in the problem.
"The $25 million will enable OCD to plug approximately 200 wells," Hill wrote.
The agency has a list of wells under plugging orders, giving it authority to immediately deal with them, he wrote, adding it uses a metric to determine which wells should be plugged first.
Wells are given higher priority if they're near populations and other orphaned wells, and have active leaks or structural flaws, Hill wrote.
New Mexico qualified for the maximum initial sum of $25 million based on criteria such as its number of orphaned wells and estimated cleanup costs.
The state can pursue another $54 million under the federal program but is awaiting information from the Interior Department on how to apply, Hill added.
Agency Director Adrienne Sandoval wasn't available Monday to comment.
But she has estimated the state plugs an average of 50 scrapped wells a year, with an average cost of $42,000 each.
Restoring a site is more costly, with the price ranging from $50,000 to millions of dollars, depending on how extensively an area is contaminated.
Roughly 129,000 abandoned wells have been tallied nationwide, a number that is likely to grow as the new law funnels more money into researching and surveying sites.
In an email, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández said parts of a bill she proposed to clean up orphaned wells were put into the infrastructure package — and she's glad to see it coming to fruition.
"This will clean up abandoned wells that are polluting the environment and making people sick," Leger Fernández wrote. "Thousands of New Mexicans live near an orphan well, and these funds are an investment in our small businesses, in our communities, and will create good-paying jobs."
Jon Goldstein, state policy director for the Environmental Defense Fund, called the infusion of money a good, promising step that will ensure the well-plugging work gets started as soon as possible.
"This initial tranche of funding is an important down payment on a problem that has lingered for far too long," Goldstein said.