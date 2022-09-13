New Mexico will receive $25 million next month to clean up abandoned oil wells and an additional $18.7 million later for its portion of $560 million the Department of the Interior is divvying to 24 states to tackle a widespread hazard.

The distributions are part of $4.7 billion total the agency will dispense through the federal bipartisan infrastructure law to clean up orphaned wells on state and private lands nationwide. 

Orphaned wells can leak methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air and contaminate groundwater.

