New Mexico's U.S. senators praised the passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill they say will help families and businesses who were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Senate approved the American Rescue Plan on a 50-49 party-line vote Saturday after a marathon session that lasted all night and into the early morning.
"COVID has just ravaged our communities," Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., said in a telephone interview shortly after the bill cleared the Senate floor. "Today was one of those days where people across New Mexico had their voices heard and the American people had their voices heard."
The bill will go back to the House for final congressional approval before heading to the White House, where President Joe Biden is expected to sign it as soon as it reaches his desk.
The package would provide a $1,400 check to most Americans and extend unemployment benefits.
It would make sure "families all across our beautiful state back home have the resources they need to recover and rebuild," Luján said. "There will be investment in every corner of New Mexico as a result of this important package."
In a statement, Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., said he supported the relief bill because too many New Mexico residents "are facing daunting economic hardships and need assistance to help weather this crisis."
The package would provide tens of billions of dollars for distributing and administering vaccines and procuring personal protective equipment. Many of those resources would go to rural hospitals and health care workers in New Mexico, Heinrich said.
Debate over the bill dragged on for hours as Republicans introduced scores of amendments, many of which were rejected.
"We were working around the clock. ... Many of us have been up and working for the last, I don't know, 29, 30 hours," Luján said Saturday morning.
To stay awake, he said he sipped coffee and chatted with colleagues.
"It's really just a state of mind, when you know what's at stake," Luján said. "When fatigue would set in, you'd get up and go for a little walk. ... I went out onto a few of the balconies at the United States Capitol to let that fresh air hit me. ... This morning, I watched the sunrise over the United States Supreme Court as we were still working inside.
"But in the end, it was such an honor. I was so proud to be on the United States Senate floor when the vote was gaveled in and the American Rescue Plan was adopted."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.