A longtime legislative analyst who is used to working behind the scenes is poised to serve in one of the most high-profile positions at the Roundhouse: chief clerk of the state Senate.
The full Senate still has to vote to approve the selection of Cheri Lujan, but Democratic and Republican leaders in the chamber have tapped Lujan as their top choice for the job.
"A lot of it did have to do with her legislative experience and knowledge of how things work," said Chris Nordstrum, a spokesman for Senate Democratic leaders.
"She'll be able to hit the ground running in many respects," he said. "But also from a work ethic and personality standpoint, people that know her and have worked with her, the feedback was just really good, and [they] felt like she would be a great fit for the state Senate."
Lujan, 50, is currently the real property manager for the Facilities Management Division of the state's General Services Department, a job she has held for nearly three years. Previously, she worked for 18 years as manager of the East Torrance Soil and Water Conservation District.
Lujan said Wednesday she was lobbying for the soil and water conservation district when Sen. Pete Campos, D-Las Vegas, asked her if she had ever considered working at the Roundhouse during a legislative session.
"He must've saw something in me, and I'm very grateful for that," said Lujan, who has worked as a legislative analyst for 13 of the last 15 years.
The chief clerk serves as the official records custodian of the Senate and attends all sessions. Duties include ensuring procedural requirements are met and providing support to senators, according to a job description.
Campos called Lujan a "quick study" who is highly qualified for the job.
"She definitely has the people skills," Campos said, adding Lujan is "highly energetic."
"When I say 'highly energetic,' there have been times that we've been working on capital outlay and on other issues, and if we needed to stay at the Capitol around the clock, without hesitation, she was there addressing the issues," he said.
Campos also said Lujan, like him, takes the "sacredness" of the Senate to heart.
"Since Day One, she definitely has realized the integrity and respect and the overall decorum that's necessary," he said.
Lujan was among 10 candidates who applied for the job, Nordstrum said.
If approved by the full Senate, Lujan will replace outgoing Chief Clerk Lenore Naranjo, who is retiring after a 46-year career in state government, including the last 12 as chief clerk.
Senators showered Naranjo with praise and honored her with a memorial on the second to last day of the 30-day session in February.
"Whoever takes your place better start studying now because it's going to take them years to understand the rules the way you do," Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, told Naranjo at the time.
Lujan, a New Mexico native who grew up in Mountainair and lives just north of Estancia, said she has big shoes to fill but that her experience at the Roundhouse, as well as at the soil and water conservation district, prepared her for her new job. Lujan's last day at the General Services Department will be July 15.
Lujan said she's excited about a career change but will continue to bring a public service mindset to her new role.
"Customer service is No. 1 for me," she said. "When that constituent walks through the door, full attention needs to be on them and to their needs. I've always done that."
The chief clerk position is nonpartisan, and Lujan said she's worked well with senators on both sides of the aisle.
"It has always been a place of home and family for me," she said, referring to the state Senate. "I've been asked several times by some representatives for me to go work for them, but my heart and soul has always been with the Senate."