U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján has proposed spending $30 billion to upgrade infrastructure at 17 national laboratories.
How much of the funding would go to Los Alamos National Laboratory hasn't been determined, but some of the money would go toward renovating the lab's facilities to produce plutonium triggers or for nuclear warheads by 2026 as well as to conduct scientific research.
Luján has proposed the funding in a bill he has introduced called the Restore and Modernize Our National Labs Act. Last year, he attached a bill of the same name — with $6 billion of funding for the labs — to the Moving Forward Act.
The money will help the labs reduce their maintenance backlogs from decades of underfunding, Luján said in a statement. Significant federal spending is needed to repair and update labs, administrative buildings and critical infrastructure such as roads and power plants, he said.
"The labs’ success depends on critical infrastructure that is often decades beyond its usefulness," Luján said.
Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Alex Padilla, D-Calif., are co-sponsoring the legislation.
Upgrades are vital in the labs' ability to take on 21st century challenges such as combating climate change and bolstering national security, Luján said.
The improvements also will keep the labs’ more than 40,000 employees secure and ensure that the research facilities are properly equipped, he said.
Restoring and modernizing the national labs to provide these essential resources is "a no-brainer," David M. Hart, senior fellow at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, said in a statement.
“To stay at the cutting edge of global science and technology, the U.S. research community needs ready access to the latest equipment and up-to-date facilities,” Hart said.
