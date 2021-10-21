New Mexico added 1,132 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as well as seven additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Santa Fe County had 37 new cases; Bernalillo County had 283; San Juan County, 169; Doña Ana County, 98; Sandoval County, 62; McKinley County, 57; Rio Arriba County, 55; and Otero County, 54.
The deaths involved two people in Bernalillo County and one each in Chaves, Eddy, Harding, San Juan and San Miguel counties.
The state's total number of cases reached 267,909, while the number of virus-related deaths rose to 4,973. Statewide, 379 people were in hospitals Thursday due to virus complications.
