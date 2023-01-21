As a changing climate depletes New Mexico’s rivers, lakes and streams, conservationists and regulators believe it’s time for the state to protect its surface waters rather than depend on the federal government to do it.

The 23-year drought in the U.S. Southwest is underscoring the need to treat every drop of water as precious, with no room for collateral damage from polluters, water advocates say.

The problem with the state relying on the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate its surface waters was brought into sharp focus when the agency’s political winds shifted under former President Donald Trump.

