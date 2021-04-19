A week after adult-use recreational marijuana officially became law in New Mexico, the state Regulation and Licensing Department put out a call for applications for the newly created Cannabis Regulatory Advisory Committee, which will help develop rules for the just-legalized industry.
"We are moving forward in the process to identify and appoint members based on a diverse set of experience and qualifications as outlined in the new law," department Superintendent Linda Trujillo said in a statement Monday. "We look forward to active participation from experts, local officials, business leaders, patient advocates, industry-specific organizations, and members of the community."
Potential applicants have a two-week window to apply to serve on the committee. The deadline is May 3.
Under legislation signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on April 12, the 11-member advisory panel must be created no later than Sept. 1.
"The committee shall advise the [new Cannabis Control Division] on the development of rules pursuant to the Cannabis Regulation Act, including best practices and the promotion of economic and cultural diversity in licensing and employment opportunities and protection of public health and safety while ensuring a regulated environment for commercial cannabis activity that does not impose unreasonable barriers that would perpetuate, rather than reduce and eliminate, the illicit market for cannabis," the new law states.
The superintendent will appoint one member for each of the following groups or professional qualifications: a cannabis policy advocacy organization; a labor organization; a state or local agency with relevant expertise; a Native American nation, tribe or pueblo with relevant expertise; expertise in public health; expertise in regulating commercial activity for an adult-use intoxicating substance; expertise and experience in cannabis laboratory science; expertise in small-business development; expertise in water resources; expertise in other relevant areas; and previous experience as a cannabis retailer, cannabis producer or cannabis manufacturer who is a nonvoting member.
The committee also will include the chief public defender or designee; a district attorney appointed by the New Mexico District Attorneys Association; a municipal police chief appointed by the New Mexico Association of Chiefs of Police; and a county sheriff appointed by the executive director of the New Mexico Association of Counties.
Committee members cannot hold any ownership interest or investment in a licensed cannabis business.
Public voting members of the advisory committee are entitled to receive per diem and mileage as provided under the Per Diem and Mileage Act, but the new law prohibits them from receiving any other "compensation, perquisite or allowance."
For more information or to apply, go to ccd.rld.state.nm.us.
