A day after the Otero County Commission voted not to certify primary election results, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver filed a petition in the state Supreme Court accusing the commission of obstructing democracy and seeking a court order for certification of the county’s votes.
Toulouse Oliver also is “preparing a criminal referral” to Attorney General Hector Balderas related to the commissioners’ alleged violations of the state Election Code “and their willful failure or refusal to perform their duties,” her office said in a news release announcing the lawsuit.
“All county officials take an oath to uphold the constitution and laws of New Mexico,” the news release said. “The Otero County Commission has now, in the last two weeks, taken two votes in willful violation of the New Mexico Election Code.”
This week’s developments come just days after the Otero County Commission announced it was considering alternative ways to collect and count votes ahead of the November general election.
The three-member commission voted last week to recount primary election ballots by hand, remove state-mandated drop boxes for absentee ballots and discontinue the use of vote tabulation machines, according to the Associated Press.
The Alamogordo Daily News reported Monday the commission also declined to approve the primary election canvass, citing lack of trust in the accuracy of voting machines.
Toulouse Oliver’s petition states, “At the meeting they identified no deficiency in the election results, but rather made unsubstantiated claims about the voting systems in use throughout the state.”
She requested the Supreme Court “enter a Writ of Mandamus commanding Respondent to comply with its ministerial duty to certify the election results.”
Otero County Commissioners Gerald Matherly, Vickie Marquardt and Couy Griffin — the Cowboys for Trump founder who was convicted of illegally entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021 — did not respond to requests for comment.